04.04.2024 15:03:24
TC BioPharm Enters Non-Binding Letter Of Intent For Acquisition Of NK Platform Technologies
(RTTNews) - TC BioPharm PLC (TCBP) announced the execution of a non-binding letter of intent for the acquisition of NK Platform Technologies. The target asset acquisition covers the manufacturing process of two allogeneic CAR-NK therapeutics. Under the terms of the LOI, TC BioPharm has been granted exclusivity. TCB expects substantial synergies in the potential acquisition.
Bryan Kobel, CEO of TC BioPharm, said: "We believe this proposed asset acquisition brings not just a new and expanded opportunity in cancer, but synergies in combination efforts with TCB-008 in numerous indications."
TC BioPharm is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer with human efficacy data in acute myeloid leukemia.
