30.12.2022 15:23:56
TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6
TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6
Limassol, Cyprus [30] December 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that Mr Sergey Arsenyev, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.
The change has effect today.
There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.
For enquiries:
IR Department
About TCS Group
TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
