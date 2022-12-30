30.12.2022 15:23:56

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS)
TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6

30-Dec-2022 / 17:23 MSK
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TCS Group Holding PLC: notification of Board change under LR9.6

 

Limassol, Cyprus  [30] December 2022. TCS Group Holding PLC (LI: TCS, MOEX: TCSG) ("Tinkoff" or the "Company"), Russia's leading provider of online financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff ecosystem, today announces that Mr Sergey Arsenyev, a non-executive director of the Company, has been appointed a member of the Audit Committee of the Board. 

 

The change has effect today.

 

There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Listing Rule 9.6.13.

 

For enquiries:

 

IR Department

ir@tinkoff-group.com

 

About TCS Group

 

TCS Group is an innovative provider of digital financial and lifestyle services. Branchless since its inception in 2006, TCS developed a full range of in-house proprietary technology solutions and services, including digital banking, brokerage, acquiring and other merchant solutions, insurance, SME banking and much more.
ISIN: US87238U2033
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: TCS
LEI Code: 549300XQRN9MR54V1W18
Sequence No.: 212484
EQS News ID: 1524617

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1524617&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu TCS Group Holding PLC (A) (GDR)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu TCS Group Holding PLC (A) (GDR)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

TCS Group Holding PLC (A) (GDR) 9,80 -73,22% TCS Group Holding PLC (A) (GDR)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Letzter Handelstag des Jahres 2022: Dow startet schwächer -- ATX und DAX schließen leichter -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich im Plus
Die Wall Street gibt im Freitagshandel nach. Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am letzten Handelstag des Jahres schwächer. Auch der deutsche Leitindex gab nach. Die Märkte in Fernost präsentierten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen