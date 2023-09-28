TE Connectivity publishes prospectus for public tender offer for all Schaffner Holding shares

Schaffhausen/Luterbach, Switzerland September 28, 2023 TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE: TEL) today published the prospectus for the public tender offer for all registered shares of Schaffner Holding AG (SIX: SAHN), the pre-announcement of which was made on August 17, 2023. The offer price is CHF 505 in cash per Schaffner share. The offer represents a premium of 74.5% to the volume-weighted average share price of the last 60 trading days prior to the publication of the pre-announcement on August 17, 2023, and 79.1% to the closing share price on August 16, 2023, the last trading day prior to the publication of the pre-announcement.

Based on the transaction agreement and TE Connectivity's intentions as set out in the offer prospectus, and taking into account the external valuation report ("Fairness Opinion") of Raiffeisen Switzerland Cooperative, the Board of Directors of Schaffner Holding unanimously recommends the shareholders to accept the offer. The report of the Board of Directors containing the recommendation and the reasoning is included in the offer prospectus.

As of today, shareholders which hold approximately 37.5% of Schaffner, consisting of Schaffner's largest shareholder, BURU Holding, which holds approximately 17.2% of the company, as well as four other private and institutional shareholders holding a total of approximately 20.3% of Schaffner, fully support the offer and have committed to tender their Schaffner shares in the offer.

The offer period is expected to commence on October 13, 2023, and to end on November 10, 2023, 4:00 p.m. Swiss time. The tender offer is subject to customary terms and regulatory approvals. It is expected to be settled in December 2023.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

About Schaffner

Schaffner plays a vital role in building a sustainable future in the new era of electrification. Headquartered in Switzerland and with subsidiaries around the world, Schaffner is a global leader in electromagnetic solutions that ensure the efficient and reliable operation of electronic systems. The Schaffner Group are experts in EMC filter solutions, harmonic filters, electromagnetic components and electromagnetic solutions. Schaffners passionate and knowledgeable employees empower its customers to develop reliable electronic devices and systems that meet compliance standards and deliver increased energy efficiency.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are information of a non-historical nature or which relate to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. No assurance can be given that the transactions described herein will be consummated or as to the ultimate terms of any such transactions. TE undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events or for any other reason.

