TEAC starts Business collaboration with PXCom for IFE system

TEAC Corporation (TOKYO: 6803) (ISIN: JP3539200000) (headquartered in Tama-shi, Tokyo, President: Yuji Hanabusa, hereinafter "TEAC") is announcing its business collaboration with PXCom (headquartered in France, CEO: Cyril Jean) as an overseas sales partner for the PS-V50 GEN2 server for in-flight entertainment.

PXCom has performed extensive tests to evaluate and confirm the performance of the PS-V50 GEN2, meeting the requirements of airline clients in terms of functionality and quality, leading to a full-fledged business collaboration.

About PS-V50 GEN2

The PS-V50 GEN2 is a battery-powered, compact and lightweight portable streaming server for aircraft with a built-in Wi-Fi access point. Simply by installing it in an overhead bin or other location in the cabin, the PS-V50 GEN2 can deliver digital content such as videos, music, ebooks, flight maps, and in-flight sales catalogs to passengers' smartphones and other portable devices via Wi-Fi. In addition, PS-V50 GEN2 can also be aircraft powered.

Aviation Festival Asia 2024 in Singapore

TEAC will exhibit the PS-V50 GEN2 equipped with both TEAC's standard system and PXCom's system at the Aviation Festival Asia 2024, which will be held in Singapore on February 28th and 29th, 2024. We look forward to welcoming you at Booth #E17 in Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

PXCom

PXCom, headquartered in France, is an IFEC platform supplier with 25+ airline customers and more than 300 aircraft installed, providing in-flight digital solutions that encompass entertainmment, in-flight sales and payment systems, and management systems for these platforms. PXCom is an experienced and renown IFEC player for its integrator approach and strategies in selecting the right hardware matching its customers expectations and contraints.

PXCom welcomes TEAC's PS-V50 GEN2 in its trusted and reliable selection of hardware as a new portable hardware for its in-flight digital platforms.

TEAC's efforts in overseas markets

In overseas markets, we plan to expand sales with system integrators (SIer) in each region as our partners, supplying the PS-V50 GEN2 as an open platform on which each SIer can build their own applications and sell it as their own product. Then, they can expand their service with reflecting regionality and specialty.

