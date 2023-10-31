TeamViewer Q3 Profit Climbs, Backs FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - TeamViewer AG (TMVWF.PK, TMVWY.PK]), a German remote access and control computer software, on Tuesday reported that its third-quarter net income grew to 26.55 million euros from last year's 16.48 million euros.

Earnings per share were 0.15 euro, compared to 0.09 euro last year.

Revenue grew to 158.11 million euros from last year's 143.39 million euros.

Adjusted EBITDA went up 19 percent, leading to a high Adjusted EBITDA margin of 44 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, TeamViewer tinues to expect revenues in a range between 620 million euros and 645 million euros at growth rates between 10 percent to 14 percent.

The Adjusted EBITDA margin is still targeted at around 40 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.