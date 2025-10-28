28.10.2025 16:33:43

Tech Mahindra, Crosscall Partner To Advance Enterprise Mobility In North America

(RTTNews) - Tech Mahindra (532755/TECHM) has partnered with European tech firm Crosscall to enhance enterprise mobility across North America.

The partnership will concentrate on device testing, certification, and AI and ML application development for the business-to-business and industrial sectors. Tech Mahindra will combine its digital solutions with Crosscall's rugged intelligent devices to improve safety, predictive maintenance, and real-time decision-making.

With the help of Quality One Wireless, the collaboration will hasten Crosscall's entry into the US market and spur innovation in connected ecosystems, focusing on sectors like manufacturing, telecommunications, and oil and gas.

TECHM closed Tuesday's trading at INR 1,447.30, down INR 15.65 or 1.07 percent on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Zinsentscheid: ATX zum Handelsende im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Wall Street schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen am Donnerstag schließlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Zuschlägen, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer seitwärts tendierte. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen verschiedene Vorzeichen am Donnerstag aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen