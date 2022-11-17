Technip Energies and Baker Hughes to Collaborate on a 1 to 2 MTPA Range Modularized LNG Solution

Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) and Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), two leading energy technology companies, announced Thursday a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that sets the groundwork for their cooperation on the joint development of a new above 1 and up to 2 million tons per annum (MTPA) range liquefied natural gas (LNG) modularized solution for the onshore market.

With the ambition to reduce time- to-market for LNG to meet today’s energy demand, this joint development aims to provide an additional offering to the two companies’ respective proprietary LNG modularized solutions: Baker Hughes’ 1 MTPA range LNG Mid-scale Modular Solution (MMS), with a production capacity of 0.8 to 1 MTPA, and Technip Energies’ "SnapLNGTM” with a production capacity of 2 to 3 MTPA.

Technip Energies and Baker Hughes are recognized industry leaders in the LNG space. The agreement builds on their long-standing collaboration and proven track record of executing LNG projects, recognizing the important growth in mid-size LNG as demand increases for modular LNG projects capable of generating more gas capacity.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, stated: "Cooperating in advancing technology in LNG with our long-term partner Baker Hughes is an important step for the energy industry and for our clients. The combination of our expertise, modular approach and references will enable shorter delivery times and better affordability. Importantly, it reflects Technip Energies’ commitment to deliver low-emission liquefaction solutions through electrification and the elimination of fugitive emissions to accelerate the energy transition”.

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman and CEO of Baker Hughes, said: "This agreement is a milestone in our relationship with Technip Energies, and it is mutually beneficial to both companies, leveraging our respective technology expertise and proven track record in the LNG space while maximizing benefits for our customers. LNG will continue to play a key role to

solve the energy trilemma, and the ability to accelerate time-to-production through modularized solutions can be a differentiator.”

Technip Energies’ portfolio already includes SnapLNGTM, a modularized compact and fully electrified solution for the 2 to 3 MTPA, which provides greater certainty around both costs and schedule. It covers the liquefaction as well as the necessary pre-treatment and utilities units. SnapLNGTM highlights Technip Energies’ experience of more than a decade in successfully designing and delivering LNG modular projects and is particularly suited for low-to-zero carbon footprint LNG developments.

Baker Hughes has provided plug-and-play modular solutions for LNG for over 10 years, catering to different-sized projects. Its 1 MTPA range LNG Mid-scale Modular Solution (MMS) provides a flexible, standardized, and scalable solution for lowering the carbon footprint of the liquefaction process and faster time to LNG.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) is an energy technology company that provides solutions to energy and industrial customers worldwide. Built on a century of experience and conducting business in over 120 countries, our innovative technologies and services are taking energy forward – making it safer, cleaner and more efficient for people and the planet.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

