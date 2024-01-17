|
Technip Energies Announces Publication Date for Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call
Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) will issue its full year 2023 financial results on Thursday February 29th, 2024, at 07:30 CET. The Company will host a results conference call on the same day at 13:00 CET.
To participate in the conference call, please use one of the following telephone numbers and dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time:
FR: +33 170918704
UK: +44 1 212818004
US: +1 718 7058796
Conference Code: 880901
The event will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at: T.EN FY 2023 Webcast
To listen to the webcast, please register on the website at least 10 minutes before the call begins. The webcast will be available on-demand shortly after it has finished.
About Technip Energies
Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.
Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.
Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs”) trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: https://www.ten.com.
