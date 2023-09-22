Technip Energies Announces the Success of Its First Worldwide Employee Shareholding Operation ESOP 2023

Regulatory News:

On April 18, 2023, Technip Energies (Paris:TE) (ISIN:NL0014559478) announced the launch of ESOP 2023, an employee share operation offered to circa 12,000 eligible employees in 19 countries, with the objective of sharing the long-term value creation of the Company with its employees.

The operation was based on two offers:

"ESOP Classic", where the subscriber benefits from a discounted price and a matching contribution.

"ESOP Leverage", where the subscriber benefits from the protection of the personal contribution, and the greater of either (i) a guaranteed minimum return over the investment period, or (ii) a multiple of the protected average increase in the Technip Energies share price.

These two offers were proposed as part of Technip Energies' Group Savings Plan (PEG) and International Group Savings Plan (PEGI).

1,756,434 new shares have been issued on September 19, 2023, as part of the capital increase, representing 0.98% of issued share capital, with total proceeds from the capital increase of €29,999,892.72.

This first operation was a resounding success, with the volume of applications significantly exceeding the allocated envelope. More than 4,500 employees chose to subscribe to the ESOP 2023 offer, bringing the overall subscription rate to 33%.

This success is testament to the confidence and support of the teams for Technip Energies' strategy, as well as a strong sign of their commitment to the creation of long-term value that Technip Energies and its people are collectively building for the future.

