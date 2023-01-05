Technip Energies Awarded a Large Project Management Consultancy Contract by Kuwait Oil Company

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE) has been awarded a large(1) contract for Project Management Consultancy (PMC) by Kuwait Oil Company (KOC).

The five-year framework agreement contract covers front-end engineering design (FEED), project management, and associated services for KOC’s major projects.

This contract represents a renewal of the first five-year framework agreement that was awarded to Technip Energies by KOC in 2014.

Charles Cessot, Senior Vice-President T.EN X of Technip Energies, commented: "We are delighted by the continued confidence shown by KOC with this award to support them on their major developments. This award reinforces the strong and lasting relationship we have built with KOC and reaffirms our outstanding consultancy delivery as well as our long-standing presence in Kuwait.”

(1) A "large” award for Technip Energies is a contract award representing between €250 million and €500 million of revenue. As the framework agreement is call-off in nature, the overall value of the contract will be progressively added to order intake as it is called off by the client.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 34 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs”) trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230104005927/en/