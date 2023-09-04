Technip Energies Launches SnapLNG by T.EN™, an Innovative Modular and Standardized Solution for Low-Carbon and Accelerated Time to Market LNG Production

Technip Energies (PARIS: TE), a world leader in the LNG industry, presents SnapLNG by T.EN™, an innovative modular, pre-engineered and standardized solution for LNG decarbonized production and accelerated time to market with unparalleled certainty and plant reliability.

SnapLNG by T.EN™ will be launched on Sept. 5-8 at Gastech Exhibition & Conference 2023 in Singapore.

The LNG industry takes a significant leap forward with the introduction of SnapLNG by T.EN™. This innovation promises to push back the boundaries of LNG production, making the process more efficient, flexible and environmentally friendly. With world LNG production which could reach 600Mtpa by 2030 and the need to make it cleaner and faster, Technip Energies draws on its 60 years of experience to offer a new solution that will facilitate the energy transition and transform the liquefied natural gas landscape: The Solution Zero for low-carbon LNG.

SnapLNG by T.EN™ is a 2.5 Mtpa electrically driven LNG train solution comprised of reproducible modules ready for delivery and installation. These modules operate autonomously and are pre-commissioned, for the delivery of a complete natural gas liquefaction plant, accelerating time to market and saving more than two years on total project duration compared to a conventional project.

SnapLNG by T.EN™ ‘s advanced design offers an unprecedented certainty in cost execution, delivery schedule, plant reliability and availability as well as production performance for a significant increase in annual revenues and a reduction of ~350kTe/year of CO 2 emission per train versus a gas turbine solution.

Loïc Chapuis, SVP Gas & Low Carbon Energies at Technip Energies, said: "SnapLNG by T.EN™ represents a significant breakthrough in the LNG industry, embodying its future thanks to its innovative nature. This solution enables our clients to achieve considerable time savings and greater operational certainty and reliability while reaching their zero-emissions objectives. With SnapLNG by T.EN™, Technip Energies strengthens its position as a leader and pioneer in the LNG sector and as a trusted and committed partner supporting its clients in their transition to a low-carbon economy."

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts ("ADRs”) trading over-the-counter in the United States. For further information: www.technipenergies.com.

