Technology Reply Wins the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards - Europe South Innovation

Oracle today announced that Technology Reply is a winner in the 2024 Oracle Partner Awards – Cloud/Technology Europe South Innovation. This award highlights partners that produced thought-leadership-level solutions that empower Oracle customers to meet their business goals and challenges through the partner’s innovative solution. Partners considered for this award have developed solutions that integrate multiple Oracle technologies and products and/or have integrated a third-party Oracle technology partner into their solution.

Technology Reply, specialized in leveraging advanced AI and machine learning technologies, is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that drive business transformation.

The award-winning project was developed for Bitron, a global company that guides businesses in the development and production of electronic and mechatronic components, and involved creating a sophisticated platform designed to enhance operational efficiency.

By leveraging Oracle Database 23ai, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Generative AI service, and machine learning algorithms, the project has significantly improved root cause analysis capabilities, providing Bitron with real-time insights that drive business success.

Filippo Rizzante, CTO at Reply said, "We are pleased to have achieved this Oracle award that highlights the commitment and expertise of Technology Reply’s teams to deliver complex projects with Oracle. We will continue to create solutions that help our customers thrive in an increasingly digital world by combining our expertise, technological prowess, and Oracle technologies.”

For additional information on the Oracle 2024 Partner Awards, please visit: https://www.oracle.com/partner/awards/.

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply defines and develops business models enabled by the new models of AI, big data, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply delivers consulting, system integration and digital services to organisations across the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance; and public sectors. www.reply.com

Technology Reply

Technology Reply is the Reply Group company specialized in the design and implementation of innovative solutions based on Oracle technologies. Technology Reply is a key partner for Oracle on-premise and cloud technologies: Big Data, Analytics, eCommerce, Mobile, Identity and Access Management, Content Management. With its Agile culture, Technology Reply is becoming a specialist in emerging technologies, implementing Artificial Intelligence infrastructures, Machine Learning, DevOps-based microservices, and cognitive technology projects for a wide range of industries and clients. www.technology-reply.com

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; Industry Healthcare for partners that provide commercially available products and/or services built with Oracle Cloud and Oracle Health technologies; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company—ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240910017789/en/