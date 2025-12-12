Metal Energy Aktie
WKN DE: A3C80P / ISIN: CA5910881096
|
12.12.2025 18:33:43
Teck joins Centerra as 9.9% shareholder in Metal Energy
Teck Resources (TSX: TECK.A/TECK.B) has acquired a 9.9% equity stake in Metal Energy (TSXV: MERG) following its participation in the critical mineral explorer’s latest financing round.On Friday, Toronto-based Metal Energy announced Teck’s acquisition of approximately 4.44 million flow-through shares at C$0.73 per share and 6.2 million common shares at C$0.45 per share.Teck’s investment mirrors that of Centerra Gold (TSX: CG), which bought the other half of allotted shares for a 9.9% stake, as announced by the companies last month.Stephen Stewart, chairman of Metal Energy, welcomed the addition of Teck as its second strategic investor. “Having one major mining company already on our register provides meaningful validation, adding a second reinforces that confidence,” he stated in a press release.Shares of Metal Energy surged by a quarter to a new 52-week high of C$0.80 on Friday, taking its market capitalization to C$23 million ($16.7 million). Since announcing Centerra’s investment, the stock has gained by about 60%.As disclosed in a November news release, Metal Energy will use the proceeds of the financing to advance its exploration of the NIV copper-gold-molybdenum project. Located in the Toodoggone district of north-central British Columbia, the NIV property contains two main claim blocks covering a total area of 215 sq. km.The project is fully permitted and has several drill-ready targets identified. The proposed drilling program is set to begin next year, testing the heart of the porphyry system for the first time.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Metal Energy Corp Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Metal Energy Corp Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX & DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Freitag leichter, während der deutsche Leitindex abwärts tendierte. Die US-Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss im Minus. Vor dem Wochenende verzeichneten die Börsen in Fernost teilweise deutliche Gewinne.