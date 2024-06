Tegna Appoints Michael Steib As CEO To Succeed Retiring David Lougee

(RTTNews) - Tegna Inc. (TGNA), a media company, announced on Monday that it has appointed Michael Steib as Chief Financial Officer to succeed retiring David Lougee, effective August 12.

Steib is currently CEO of Artsy, an online platform for discovering and collecting art.

Further, Tegna's Board appointed two new independent Directors, Catherine Dunleavy, and Denmark West, with effect from July 1, 2024.