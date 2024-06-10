|
10.06.2024 13:22:49
Teladoc Health Appoints Chuck Divita As CEO With Immediate Effect
(RTTNews) - Teladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC), a whole-person virtual care company, announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed Charles "Chuck" Divita, III, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
The company in early April had appointed Mala Murthy as the interim CEO after then CEO Jason Gorevic left the firm with immediate effect. Murthy, who has been the chief financial officer since 2019, will remain in this position during the transition.
The new CEO Divita joins Teladoc Health from health solutions organization GuideWell, a health solutions organization, where he served as Executive Vice President, Commercial Markets.
Prior to that, Divita also served as GuideWell's Chief Financial Officer for several years.
Prior to joining GuideWell, he was the Chief Financial Officer of FPIC Insurance Group. Divita has previously served on the boards of Prime Therapeutics, Availity, and Vim, among others.
