Teledyne FLIR Defense Receives $15 Million Contract from NATO Partner for Advanced Weapon Sights

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), has received a $15 million contract through the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground (ACC-APG) to deliver more than 150 of its ThermoSight® HISS-XLR weapon sights to a NATO partner country. The contract also includes parts, training, and other in-country support.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240710509688/en/

Teledyne FLIR Defense has received a $15 million contract through the U.S. Army Contracting Command-Aberdeen Proving Ground to deliver more than 150 of its ThermoSight® HISS-XLR weapon sights to a NATO partner country. The ThermoSight® HISS-XLR clip-on thermal weapon sight enables snipers and precision shooters to detect and recognize man-size targets at more than 2,000 meters. The highly portable HISS-XLR can interface with a wide range of day scopes and weapon platforms. Long-range optics coupled with an HD display provide crisp imagery, while portrait orientation compensates for bullet drop at extreme ranges. (Photo: Business Wire)

The ThermoSight® HISS-XLR clip-on thermal weapon sight enables snipers and precision shooters to detect and recognize man-size targets at more than 2,000 meters. Designed to mount on any MILSTD-1913 rail interface in front of an existing scope, the highly portable HISS-XLR can interface with a wide range of day scopes and weapon platforms. Long-range optics coupled with an HD display provide crisp imagery, while portrait orientation compensates for bullet drop at extreme ranges.

"Teledyne FLIR is honored to receive this contract through the ACC-APG to provide tactical imagery solutions to one of our NATO allies,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense. "The HISS-XLR is a highly capable weapon sight that helps enhance mission success for snipers and other long-range shooter needs. We recognize its importance to militaries around the globe, now more than ever, and we continue to invest in our ThermoSight line of combat-proven technology solutions.”

Work will be performed at FLIR Defense’s manufacturing and service facility in Billerica, Mass. Deliveries began this spring and will continue through 2024.

To learn more about Teledyne FLIR’s wide range of advanced tactical solutions, visit us online.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240710509688/en/