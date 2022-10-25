Teledyne FLIR Defense Receives $48.7M Contract for Long-Range Imaging Systems for US Coast Guard

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that it has been awarded a $48.7 million firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide Maritime Forward Looking Infrared (MARFLIR) II sensors as well as multiple variants of its SeaFLIR® 280-HD surveillance systems for use by the United States Coast Guard (USCG).

The Teledyne FLIR SeaFLIR 280-HD is a high-performance Electro-Optical/Infrared (EO/IR) imaging system with advanced features essential for long-range detection, identification, tracking, and threat assessment. The procured systems will be incorporated into new Coast Guard Cutters and used as sensor upgrades for existing Cutters with legacy technology. The USCG relies heavily on these surveillance systems when conducting a wide range of missions, including port and waterway security, drug interdiction, search and rescue, and enforcing domestic and international fisheries laws. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Crane Division, is the government contracting and support activity for the program.

"The U.S. Coast Guard’s mission areas continue to grow in number and importance to save lives, and in turn they depend on the most advanced imaging technology to be successful,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, executive vice president and general manager of Teledyne FLIR Defense. "We’re honored to continue our relationship with the Coast Guard and Navy in providing the upgraded SeaFLIR 280 with its many enhanced capabilities.”

Designed for 24/7/365 maritime duty, the rugged SeaFLIR 280-HD is ready for any mission scenario in any weather, day or night. Using an internal navigation system, the SeaFLIR 280 can determine and disseminate target location coordinates, or slew other systems to objects identified by its imagers. The system provides high-clarity IR with 20x optical zoom to aid search and rescue at maximum ranges, while HD daylight/lowlight cameras provide extra visible detail to reduce operator workload and speed critical decisions.

Work will be performed at Teledyne FLIR’s facility in Billerica, Mass. and is expected to be completed by March 2027. Visit us online to learn more about Teledyne FLIR’s Surveillance solutions for maritime applications.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. #AnyThreatAnywhere

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.

