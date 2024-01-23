|
23.01.2024 14:03:00
Teledyne FLIR Defense Unveils Advanced Thermal Weapon Sight at SHOT Show in Las Vegas
Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today unveiled its new long-range cooled thermal sniper sight, the ThermoSight® HISS-HD, at this week’s annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The lightweight, high-performance thermal weapon sight allows precision shooters to detect, identify and engage targets more than 2,200 meters away with unparalleled accuracy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123944135/en/
Teledyne FLIR Defense unveiled its new long-range cooled thermal sniper sight, the ThermoSight® HISS-HD, at this week’s annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The lightweight, high-performance thermal weapon sight allows precision shooters to detect, identify and engage targets more than 2,200 meters away with unparalleled accuracy. The HISS-HD clip-on thermal weapon sight easily mounts on any MIL-STD-1913 rail interface in front of an existing scope. HISS-HD can interface with various day scopes and weapon platforms, offering long-range optics and a high-definition display that delivers exceptionally clear imagery for snipers and machine gun crews. (Photo: Business Wire)
Designed for seamless integration, the HISS-HD clip-on thermal weapon sight easily mounts on any MIL-STD-1913 rail interface in front of an existing scope. HISS-HD can interface with various day scopes and weapon platforms, offering long-range optics and a high-definition display that delivers exceptionally clear imagery for snipers and machine gun crews.
"The new ThermoSight HISS-HD is the unmatched choice for precision shooters looking for a versatile, lightweight thermal sight that increases their range and accuracy,” said Rob Tarantino, vice president of Surveillance Strategy and Development at Teledyne FLIR Defense. "With HISS-HD, we’ve leveraged our world-class thermal imagining technology to provide marksmen with a superior tool to identify and engage targets anywhere, in any environment.”
HISS-HD is an ideal option for long range snipers and missions involving reconnaissance, force protection, surveillance, and forward observation. With the added flexibility of an optional remote-control pendant, the HISS-HD enhances shooting stability, reduces revealing movements, and is configured for remote observation. This unique combination of stand-off range and long-range target engagement empowers shooters with unrivaled overmatch capability in any operational scenario.
Visit Teledyne FLIR at SHOT Show from January 23-26 at booth #20619 to see the ThermoSight HISS-HD and more of the company’s latest defense technology solutions.
About Teledyne FLIR
Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. #AnyThreatAnywhere
About Teledyne Technologies
Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne's operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne's website at www.teledyne.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123944135/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teledyne Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teledyne Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Teledyne Technologies Inc.
|405,50
|0,25%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison kommt in Schwung: US-Börsen gehen uneinheitlich aus dem Handel-- ATX schließt weit im Plus -- DAX steigt letztlich kräftig -- Asiatische Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Zur Wochenmitte bewegten sich der heimische und der deutsche Markt in der Gewinnzone. Die Wall Street bewegte sich am Mittwoch in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den wichtigsten Märkten in Asien waren am Mittwoch gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.