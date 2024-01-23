Teledyne FLIR Defense Unveils Advanced Thermal Weapon Sight at SHOT Show in Las Vegas

Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today unveiled its new long-range cooled thermal sniper sight, the ThermoSight® HISS-HD, at this week’s annual SHOT Show in Las Vegas. The lightweight, high-performance thermal weapon sight allows precision shooters to detect, identify and engage targets more than 2,200 meters away with unparalleled accuracy.

Designed for seamless integration, the HISS-HD clip-on thermal weapon sight easily mounts on any MIL-STD-1913 rail interface in front of an existing scope. HISS-HD can interface with various day scopes and weapon platforms, offering long-range optics and a high-definition display that delivers exceptionally clear imagery for snipers and machine gun crews.

"The new ThermoSight HISS-HD is the unmatched choice for precision shooters looking for a versatile, lightweight thermal sight that increases their range and accuracy,” said Rob Tarantino, vice president of Surveillance Strategy and Development at Teledyne FLIR Defense. "With HISS-HD, we’ve leveraged our world-class thermal imagining technology to provide marksmen with a superior tool to identify and engage targets anywhere, in any environment.”

HISS-HD is an ideal option for long range snipers and missions involving reconnaissance, force protection, surveillance, and forward observation. With the added flexibility of an optional remote-control pendant, the HISS-HD enhances shooting stability, reduces revealing movements, and is configured for remote observation. This unique combination of stand-off range and long-range target engagement empowers shooters with unrivaled overmatch capability in any operational scenario.

Visit Teledyne FLIR at SHOT Show from January 23-26 at booth #20619 to see the ThermoSight HISS-HD and more of the company’s latest defense technology solutions.

