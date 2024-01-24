Teledyne Technologies Guides Q1 Well Below Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) initiated earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2024.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $3.73 to $3.86 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.55 to $4.65 per share.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $17.15 to $17.53 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $20.35 to $20.68 per share.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.04 per share for the first quarter and $20.68 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

