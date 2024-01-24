|
24.01.2024 13:15:43
Teledyne Technologies Guides Q1 Well Below Estimates - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, Teledyne Technologies Inc. (TDY) initiated earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2024.
For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $3.73 to $3.86 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.55 to $4.65 per share.
Looking ahead to fiscal 2024, the company now projects earnings in a range of $17.15 to $17.53 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $20.35 to $20.68 per share.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.04 per share for the first quarter and $20.68 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teledyne Technologies Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Teledyne Technologies Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Teledyne Technologies Inc.
|380,50
|-6,17%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus der Anleger: ATX letztlich etwas höher -- DAX schließt stabil -- Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- Handel in Asien endet sehr freundlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte aufwärts. Anleger am deutschen Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Donnerstag vorsichtig. Die Wall Street bewegte sich in der Donnerstagssitzung auf grünem Terrain. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es am Donnerstag geschlossen bergauf.