Teledyne Technologies Aktie

Teledyne Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 926932 / ISIN: US8793601050

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.07.2026 13:02:21

Teledyne Technologies Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $251.7 million, or $5.37 per share. This compares with $209.9 million, or $4.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $294.3 million or $6.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $1.662 billion from $1.513 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $251.7 Mln. vs. $209.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.37 vs. $4.43 last year. -Revenue: $1.662 Bln vs. $1.513 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 6.05 To $ 6.15 Full year EPS guidance: $ 24.45 To $ 24.65

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teledyne Technologies Inc.

mehr Nachrichten