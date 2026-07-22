Teledyne Technologies Inc Bottom Line Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Teledyne Technologies Inc (TDY) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $251.7 million, or $5.37 per share. This compares with $209.9 million, or $4.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Teledyne Technologies Inc reported adjusted earnings of $294.3 million or $6.28 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.8% to $1.662 billion from $1.513 billion last year.

Teledyne Technologies Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $251.7 Mln. vs. $209.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.37 vs. $4.43 last year. -Revenue: $1.662 Bln vs. $1.513 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 6.05 To $ 6.15 Full year EPS guidance: $ 24.45 To $ 24.65