Telenav Chooses Iteris’ ClearData Solution to Enhance Navigation Applications

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, and Telenav, Inc., a leading provider of connected-car and location-based services, today announced that Telenav has chosen Iteris’ ClearData® as their source for traffic and travel information.

ClearData aggregates and validates proprietary and diversely sourced mobility data such as incident, speed and connected vehicle probes and delivers it to public- and private-sector clients via subscription-based direct computer data feeds or application programming interfaces (APIs). Telenav, an industry-leading supplier of navigation solutions, is now leveraging ClearData to help inform and coach drivers in the Telenav Scout Maps application.

Scout Maps (https://www.scoutgps.com/) is a mobile and in-car app that provides live traffic updates, speed limit alerts, and navigation tips for a smarter and safer driving experience. Key functionalities include calculating and offering options of alternative safer routes, offering real-time traffic and speed updates, and giving users a "Safety Score” which provides them with real-time insights into their driving behavior.

Fueled by Telenav’s AI-powered features, Scout Maps puts drivers back in the driver’s seat, showing them safer route calculations and traffic information, including sudden speed limit changes on the road. Along with insights that will alert motorists to their own risky behaviors like hard braking, speeding, or hard acceleration—Scout Maps offers users the ability to share events, notifications, and driving scores with friends or family. This innovative feature can help encourage anyone’s personal driving behaviors, and also offer extra peace of mind for families. For example, it will help give parents the ability to help monitor their teenager’s driving abilities as they begin driving with a license.

With ClearData providing live traffic conditions on the roads, flow speed, incidents and more, Scout Maps users will get more accurate ETA during rush hours, avoid roads with congestions and accidents, and choose safer routes with less probability of having accidents on the go.

"We’re excited to be chosen to provide mobility data to Telenav’s industry-leading navigation applications,” said Will Cousins, senior vice president and chief product officer at Iteris. "With the addition of our proprietary mobility data, Telenav’s solutions will be able to provide even more precise safety scores and navigation for their users while broadening the use of our data.”

"A key part of Telenav’s mission is to connect cars and users in a way that makes driving safe and convenient, and we’re thrilled to be partnering with Iteris to further that goal,” said Ahsan Habib, vice president of professional services at Telenav. "With the addition of ClearData’s dynamic data points, we’ll be able to enhance our navigation capabilities and more easily create the connected, convenient and safe experience we strive for.”

ClearData is a key component of the Iteris ClearMobility® Platform, the most complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualizing and optimizing mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.

About Iteris, Inc.

Iteris is the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management. Delivered through Iteris’ ClearMobility® Platform, our AI-powered end-to-end solutions monitor, visualize and optimize mobility infrastructure around the world, and help bridge legacy technology silos to unlock the future of transportation. That’s why more than 10,000 public agencies and private-sector enterprises focused on mobility rely on Iteris every day. Visit www.iteris.com for more information, and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Telenav

Telenav is a leading provider of connected car and location-based software and services, focused on transforming life on the go for people with safe, convenient, and delightful in-vehicle digital experiences. Our software and services run on tens of millions of vehicles from some of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers. To learn more about how Telenav is enabling automotive companies to deliver unique user experiences in their vehicles visit www.telenav.com.

