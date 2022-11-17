Teleperformance Exits the Highly Egregious Part of the Trust and Safety Business

Regulatory News:

After reflecting on the consistent feedback received in the recent days from a vast majority of shareholders and the financial community regarding the perception of its trust and safety business, Teleperformance (Paris:TEP) has decided to exit the highly egregious part of the trust and safety business.

Teleperformance still believes that trust & safety content moderation is an essential "first responder” service that protects the wider society in the digital world, and that Teleperformance is one of the few companies in the world that can provide this service professionally, at global scale, with the highest standards in terms of employees safety and well being. Teleperformance is also proud of its employees engaged in this essential service. But, as a public company that has always been considerate of its shareholders perspectives, Teleperformance has decided that exiting the highly egregious segment of trust & safety is the right thing to do, at this time.

Teleperformance will partner with its clients to work out suitable alternatives for its current business in the field, while in the meantime, further strengthening its focus on employees safety and well being. The group also will not take any new business of this type.

A presentation webcast with analysts and investors will be held today at 7:00 pm CET.

************************

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005934/en/