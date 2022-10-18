Teleperformance Named One of the 25 World’s Best Workplaces™ in 2022 by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for the Second Consecutive Year and Scores Industry Best Global Ranking

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, announces that Great Place to Work® and Fortune magazine have independently ranked the company as one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ in 2022. Teleperformance made its debut in the prestigious list in 2021 as the 25th world’s best workplace and strongly climbed in just one year to an industry best 11th place ranking among all companies in all industries worldwide. Only companies identified as outstanding global employers by recently appearing in at least five Best Workplaces lists in Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America or Australia were qualified for consideration.

These 25 global cross-industry leaders selected were from organizations that participated in Great Place to Work’s employee survey process, representing the voices of 14.8 million employees worldwide. The 25 World’s Best Workplaces stood out for creating globally exceptional employee experiences, high-trust relationships, and workplaces that are fair and equal for all.

"For companies with a global workforce, achieving a consistent experience for every employee is exponentially more difficult—and impressive,” says Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "Despite the many challenges facing global businesses in 2022, these companies have put the well-being of their people first. Their success is proof positive that when companies do right by their employees, no problem is too great to overcome.”

The World’s Best Workplaces list is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. A qualifying selection pre-requisite is companies must be a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in the world that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on their ability to create a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of employee identity or job role.

"Being again named one of the 25 World's Best Workplaces™ and rising to the 11th overall best worldwide position shows our 420,000 global employees feel we are living up to our shared values and that we really care about them,” said Teleperformance Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel Julien. "The well being of our people is always a top priority and this independent ranking is based directly on the candid feedback of our employees all around the world. We are proud and humbled to be named one of the world’s very best workplaces and we thank our employees for their trust, passion and dedication that makes Teleperformance one of the very top World’s Best Workplaces.”

With this important achievement in 2022, Teleperformance increases its number of certified Great Place to Work countries two years in a row, with over 97 percent of its global employees currently working in independently certified Great Place to Work operations. This industry leading accomplishment helps set a new standard of employer workplace excellence for large companies operating worldwide across all industries.

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on Twitter: @teleperformance

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005994/en/