Teleperformance Propels Global Reforestation in Partnership with One Tree Planted

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, today announces its partnership with One Tree Planted, a non-profit focused on global reforestation, to fund the planting of 500,000 trees in India, Philippines, the Andes region, Portugal and the Southeastern United States. Additionally, Teleperformance is launching a fundraising program that will engage employees to match its commitment and fund the plantation of an additional 500,000 trees.

"Teleperformance shares our belief that reforestation is a vital step in healing our planet, and we are excited to be partnering with them to further our impact. Through this partnership we will be able to plant more trees and benefit people, nature, and biodiversity." - Matt Hill, President & Founder at One Tree Planted

Since 2008, Teleperformance has ensured that it operates in an environmentally friendly and responsible manner with its Citizen of the Planet initiative. As an early advocate for climate change action, the company reduces its environmental impact by adopting measures to better prepare it for a carbon-constrained world. Teleperformance’s partnership with One Tree Planted continues this commitment through the restoration of forests and the creation of habitats for biodiversity, making a positive social impact around the world.

"At Teleperformance, we have long recognized how important a commitment to climate change action truly is and our partnership with One Tree Planted reflects that,” said Clémentine Gauthier-Medina, Group SVP of Corporate Social Responsibility, Teleperformance Group. "Through our Citizen of the Planet initiative and funding the planting of 500,000 trees, we help contribute to cleaner air, cleaner water, and a better environment for all.”

Other commitments Teleperformance makes on behalf of the planet include climate pledges, science-based target initiatives, supporting clients’ sustainability goals, and encouraging employees and suppliers to reduce their global carbon footprint, among others.

Daniel Julien, Chairman and CEO commented; "Over the decades, Teleperformance has progressively assumed more responsibility for charitable and environmental causes in the communities where we live and work and for the world in general. We only have one planet and we all need to protect it for our following generations. As citizens of the planet, Teleperformance is very happy to support this critical One Tree Planted reforestation initiative.”

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. To learn more, visit onetreeplanted.org

About Teleperformance Group

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA - Bloomberg: TEP FP), the global leader in outsourced customer and citizen experience management and related digital services, serves as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies in many industries. It offers a One Office support services model including end-to-end digital solutions, which guarantee successful customer interaction and optimized business processes, anchored in a unique, comprehensive high touch, high tech approach. Nearly 420,000 employees, based in 88 countries, support billions of connections every year in over 265 languages and around 170 markets, in a shared commitment to excellence as part of the "Simpler, Faster, Safer” process. This mission is supported by the use of reliable, flexible, intelligent technological solutions and compliance with the industry’s highest security and quality standards, based on Corporate Social Responsibility excellence. In 2021, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €7,115 million (US$8.4 billion, based on €1 = $1.18) and net profit of €557 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com

