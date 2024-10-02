|
02.10.2024 09:03:43
Telia Names Alexandra Furst Chief Technology And Information Officer - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - Telia Company announced the appointment of Alexandra Furst as Chief Technology and Information Officer and a member of the Group Executive Management team, effective March 31, 2025. Alexandra is currently Chief Operating Officer of Dustin Group.
The company previously announced that the Common Products & Services unit will be renamed Technology. Telia noted that, with the appointment of Alexandra as Chief Technology and Information Officer and Head of the Technology unit, the unit will have an experienced leader with business acumen from leadership roles within IT and technology, most recently as Chief Operating Officer at Dustin Group, and previously as Executive Vice President of IT & Digitalisation. The unit name change from CPS to Technology is planned to be implemented on December 1.
