24.07.2024 02:44:50

Telix' NDA For TLX007-CDx Accepted By FDA For Prostate Cancer Imaging

(RTTNews) - Telix Pharmaceuticals Limited (TLX.AX) said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has accepted the filing of its New Drug Application (NDA) for TLX007-CDx, a new and proprietary cold kit for the preparation of PSMA-PET imaging for prostate cancer. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) goal date is March 24, 2025.

If approved, the new Kit will enable use of a PSMA imaging product with a considerably extended geographic distribution radius from a nuclear pharmacy compared to currently approved gallium-68 based agents, the company said.

PSMA-PET imaging represents a major advancement in prostate cancer management and in the U.S. has replaced conventional imaging methods (bone scan, CT scan) as the standard of care after initial diagnosis and biochemical recurrence.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Registered Shs 11,60 -3,33% Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Märkte in Fernost geben kräftig nach
Die asiatischen Indizes verlieren am Donnerstag deutlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen