telMAX uses Adtran Mosaic CP with GLDS BroadHub® to streamline network expansion

Adtran today announced that telMAX is leveraging its scalable, programmable fiber access technology as it extends its high-speed broadband services to many more communities. The Canadian service provider is harnessing Adtran’s Mosaic CP microservices platform integrated with GLDS BroadHub® subscriber management platform to enable rapid, cost-effective expansion of its network. With advanced automation features, the technology streamlines network management and service activation, empowering telMAX to enhance service delivery, troubleshooting and customer care. The new solution is built on Adtran’s compact SDX 6000 Series of Combo PON optical line terminals (OLTs), along with Adtran’s multigigabit XGS-PON optical network terminals, designed for the most bandwidth-intensive subscribers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716856855/en/

Adtran’s fiber access technology is helping telMAX rapidly expand into new areas. (Photo: Business Wire)

"At telMAX, our mission is to be the premier telecommunications provider in Canada, offering the fastest internet services and the best customer care experience. Leveraging Adtran’s technology has been instrumental in this goal. It’s enabled us to deliver exceptional speed and service, helping us earn recognition from PCMag as Canada’s Fastest ISP for the last two years running,” said Stuart Robert, president of telMAX. "Our new fiber access solution empowers us to perform many operations remotely, ensuring swift, trouble-free installations for our subscribers. The capability to quickly deploy and activate equipment optimizes productivity and significantly reduces manual efforts and operational costs. This efficiency enables us to rapidly expand into new areas, creating ‘fiberhoods’ where residents can enjoy exclusive, lightning-fast internet connectivity.”

telMAX is extending its network to reach more communities across the Greater Toronto Area. Today, they serve a growing customer base in the areas of Newmarket, Stouffville, Brooklin and Aurora. Leveraging Adtran’s technology, including the Mosaic CP platform and SDX Series of OLTs integrated with the GLDS BroadHub® subscriber management and service delivery platform, telMAX is well-equipped to meet the demands of these new markets. The integration allows for real-time adjustments to network conditions and rapid responses to customer demands, significantly enhancing operational efficiencies and scalability. It eliminates swivel-chair operations, removing operational barriers that can slow down workflows, complicate fiber rollouts and introduce friction into customer interactions. By enhancing service quality, minimizing downtime and ensuring heightened network reliability, telMAX will be able to provide superior connectivity and support to its expanding customer base.

"This deployment gives telMAX a more agile and customer-focused network, significantly increasing overall satisfaction as they bring ultra-fast full-fiber broadband to more households and businesses in Southern Ontario,” commented John Scherzinger, GM of Americas sales at Adtran. "Our technology is powering telMAX’s rapid growth, enabling them to expand their network while fostering community development. Seamless connectivity, reaching every street and neighborhood, will bridge the connectivity gap and enhance community engagement. Today’s digitally driven world demands intelligent, flexible networks that guarantee superior service quality. By adopting our Mosaic CP and GLDS’s BroadHub®, telMAX is at the forefront of efforts to transform networks to be more responsive to evolving subscriber needs and expectations.”

"Pairing the subscriber-centered functionality of our BroadHub® platform with the control and orchestration capabilities of Adtran’s Mosaic CP enables telMAX to streamline service delivery and elevate the customer experience. BroadHub® is designed to provide comprehensive customer management and billing solutions that manage the complete customer lifecycle. This integration allows telMAX to simplify operations and efficiently deliver superior customer care,” noted Adam Ross Hill, partner alliance manager at GLDS. "Today’s broadband subscribers expect interactions with their service provider to be efficient and accurate. Using our platform, telMAX can automate service delivery and save their technicians and customers valuable time. In addition to boosting subscriber satisfaction, BroadHub® also offers a cost-effective way to enhance operational efficiency, supporting telMAX’s growth and commitment to community empowerment.”

About Adtran

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN and FSE: QH9) is the parent company of Adtran, Inc., a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, ADTRAN empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are used by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. is also the largest shareholder of Adtran Networks SE, formerly ADVA Optical Networking SE. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and X.

Published by

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc.

www.adtran.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240716856855/en/