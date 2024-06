TELUS Issues Declaration Against Use Of AI To Create, Replicate Art, Imagery Of Indigenous Peoples

(RTTNews) - TELUS declared that it will not use artificial intelligence technology to create or replicate the art or imagery of Indigenous Peoples. As per the company's Reconciliation Commitment released in 2021, TELUS is committed to progressing the path of Reconciliation in a deeply meaningful way, in partnership with Indigenous Peoples.

"TELUS is proud to support the artistic practices of Indigenous Peoples, while being mindful of the historic role organizations have played in the misappropriation of Indigenous art and culture. In upholding TELUS' Commitment to Artistic Integrity, we declare that we will not use AI technology to create or replicate the art of, or imagery of, Indigenous Peoples," the company stated.