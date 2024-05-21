TELUS To Invest $24 Bln To Enhance Network In Ontario Over Next Five Years

(RTTNews) - Telecom company TELUS Corp. (TU) announced Tuesday it will invest $24 billion to significantly expand and improve its network infrastructure and operations across Ontario over the next five years.

This investment is also part of a larger commitment to deploy $73 billion across Canada by 2028 to develop infrastructure, improve sustainability and advance its network technology. TELUS is enhancing its 5G network with ORAN technology across Ontario and Canada.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $68 billion in Ontario to build and develop network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, connecting families and businesses to its world-leading 5G and TELUS PureFibre networks.

From 2000 through 2023, TELUS has invested $259 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $68 billion in Ontario. These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2024.