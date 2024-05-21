|
21.05.2024 15:16:06
TELUS To Invest $24 Bln To Enhance Network In Ontario Over Next Five Years
(RTTNews) - Telecom company TELUS Corp. (TU) announced Tuesday it will invest $24 billion to significantly expand and improve its network infrastructure and operations across Ontario over the next five years.
This investment is also part of a larger commitment to deploy $73 billion across Canada by 2028 to develop infrastructure, improve sustainability and advance its network technology. TELUS is enhancing its 5G network with ORAN technology across Ontario and Canada.
Since 2000, TELUS has invested more than $68 billion in Ontario to build and develop network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, connecting families and businesses to its world-leading 5G and TELUS PureFibre networks.
From 2000 through 2023, TELUS has invested $259 billion nationally in network infrastructure, operations and spectrum, including more than $68 billion in Ontario. These investments are consistent with TELUS' capital expenditure guidance for 2024.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Telus CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
08.05.24
|Ausblick: Telus präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
|
08.02.24
|Ausblick: Telus vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Telus gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Telus CorpShsmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Telus CorpShs
|22,38
|-0,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKaum Impulse: Wall Street geht mit minimalen Gewinnen in den Feierabend -- ATX beendet Handel im Plus -- DAX letztendlich in Rot -- Asiens Aktienmärkte schließlich schwächer
Anleger an der Wall Street hielten am Dienstag die Füße still. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel in der Gewinnzone. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte schwächer. Am Dienstag bewegte sich der asiatische Markt in der Verlustzone.