Ten-Year Yield Tumbles To Lowest Level In Over A Month

(RTTNews) - Extending the upward trend seen over the past several sessions, treasuries moved sharply higher during trading on Thursday.

Bond prices gave back some ground after an early rally but remained firmly in positive territory. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, tumbled 10.4 basis points to 3.863 percent.

With the steep drop on the day, the ten-year yield closed lower for the fifth time in the past six sessions, slumping to its lowest closing level in over a month.

The extended rally by treasuries came even though the Federal Reserve and particularly Chair Jerome Powell indicated the central bank is unlikely to lower interest rates in March.

While Powell repeatedly said the Fed needs "greater confidence" inflation will continue to slow before cutting rates, economists continue to believe it is a matter of "when, not if" the central bank will eventually lower rates.

CME Group's FedWatch Tool is currently indicating a relatively modest 38.5 percent chance of a March rate cut but a nearly 100 percent chance rates will be lower by early May.

Treasuries may have benefitted from the release of a Labor Department report showing first-time claims for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly saw a modest increase in the week ended January 27th.

The Labor Department said initial jobless claims rose to 224,000, an increase of 9,000 from the previous week's revised level of 215,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to edge down to 212,000 from the 214,000 originally reported for the previous week.

On Friday, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely watched report on employment in the month of January.

Economists currently expect employment to increase by 180,000 jobs in January after jumping by 216,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to inch up to 3.8 percent from 3.7 percent.

Meanwhile, a reading on U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly increased in the month of January but continues to indicate contraction, according to a report released by the Institute for Supply Management on Thursday.

The ISM said its manufacturing PMI rose to 49.1 in January from a downwardly revised 47.1 in December. While a reading below 50 still indicates contraction, economists had expected the index to edge down to 47.0 from the 47.4 originally reported for the previous month.

With the unexpected increase, the manufacturing PMI reached its highest reading since hitting 50.0 in October 2022.

The monthly jobs report is likely to be in the spotlight on Friday, overshadowing separate reports on consumer sentiment and factory orders.