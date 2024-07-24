|
24.07.2024 13:25:49
Tenet Healthcare Lifts FY24 Outlook, To Buy Back $1.5 Bln Shares; Stock Up In Pre-market
(RTTNews) - Tenet Healthcare Corp. (THC) on Wednesday issued third-quarter outlook, and raised fiscal 2024 forecast after reporting higher second-quarter results. Further, the company's Board of Directors has authorized a new $1.5 billion share repurchase program.
In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Tenet Healthcare shares were gaining around 5.3 percent to trade at $145.99.
For the third quarter, the company expects net income available to stockholders of $195 million to $240 million or $2.01 to $2.47 per share. Adjusted net income for the quarter is expected to be $210 million to $250 million or $2.16 to $2.58 per share.
The company further projects adjusted EBITDA of $900 million to $950 million or margin of 18.0 percent to 18.6 percent, with net operating revenues of $5 billion to $5.10 billion for the quarter.
Further, for fiscal 2024, the company now expects net income available to stockholders of $2.825 billion to $2.930 billion or $28.83 to $29.90 per share.
Adjusted net income is now expected to be $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion or $10.41 to $11.12 per share.
The company further projects adjusted EBITDA of $3.825 billion to $3.975 billion or margin of 18.6 percent to 18.9 percent, with net operating revenues of $20.60 billion to $21 billion for the year.
The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share in a range of $8.37 to $9.41, adjusted EBITDA in the range of $3.5 billion to $3.7 billion, and net operating revenues in the range of $20.0 billion to $20.4 billion.
In its second quarter, the company's earnings came in at $259 million, or $2.64 per share. This compares with $123 million, or $1.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Adjusted earnings were $226 million or $2.31 per share for the period. The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4 percent to $5.10 billion from $5.08 billion last year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Tenet Healthcare Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
23.07.24
|Ausblick: Tenet Healthcare stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
09.07.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Tenet Healthcare gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
29.04.24
|Ausblick: Tenet Healthcare präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
15.04.24
|Erste Schätzungen: Tenet Healthcare zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
07.02.24
|Ausblick: Tenet Healthcare präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)