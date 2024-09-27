Tennant Company Announces New Approach to Corporate Giving and 2024 Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project Sponsorship

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC), a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and marketing solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world, today announced a refreshed approach to its corporate giving strategy. With a strong commitment to driving positive change in the communities it serves, Tennant’s updated giving efforts align with its Thriving People. Healthy Planet. sustainability framework and will focus on three key areas: workforce development, environmental sustainability, and fostering vibrant communities and shared spaces.

"As a company with a long legacy of sustainable leadership and stewardship, we believe in building strong and sustainable communities where all can thrive,” said Dave Huml, President and CEO of Tennant Company. "Our new approach to corporate giving aligns our philanthropic efforts with our business priorities and purpose. Through these initiatives, we aim to support the development of the skilled trades, protect our environment, and enhance shared spaces for the benefit of all.”

Focus Areas of Tennant Company’s New Corporate Giving Strategy:

Workforce Development : Tennant is committed to empowering individuals through education, skills training, and workforce development programs that prepare people for meaningful careers. The company will support initiatives that close the skills gap and create opportunities for people to thrive in an evolving economy.

: Tennant is committed to empowering individuals through education, skills training, and workforce development programs that prepare people for meaningful careers. The company will support initiatives that close the skills gap and create opportunities for people to thrive in an evolving economy. Environmental Sustainability : As a leader in sustainable cleaning solutions, Tennant is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint and helping others do the same. The company will support projects that protect natural resources and support long-term environmental health and resilience.

: As a leader in sustainable cleaning solutions, Tennant is dedicated to reducing its environmental footprint and helping others do the same. The company will support projects that protect natural resources and support long-term environmental health and resilience. Vibrant Communities and Shared Spaces: Tennant recognizes the importance of strong, vibrant communities and the shared spaces that bring people together. The company’s corporate giving will focus on revitalizing public spaces, promoting access to safe and clean environments, and fostering community engagement.

Tennant continues to be a proud participant in the Minnesota Keystone Program, which promotes corporate philanthropy by recognizing companies that donate at least 2% of their pre-tax U.S. earnings to charitable organizations. Within these areas of focus, Tennant will continue to its commitment to the Keystone Program.

Tennant Foundation: A Legacy of Giving

The Tennant Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Tennant Company, will play a key role in supporting the company’s enhanced giving strategy. Established in 1972, the Foundation has a long history of investing in initiatives that drive meaningful change, focusing on education, social services, and environmental stewardship. The Foundation’s updated focus areas will reflect the company’s overarching goals in workforce development, sustainability, and community engagement.

2024 Sponsorship: Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project

As part of its renewed commitment to vibrant communities, Tennant Company proudly announces a $250,000 corporate sponsorship of the 2024 Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project. This long-standing partnership brings together volunteers from across the country to build affordable homes and transform neighborhoods. Tennant employees will participate in the project, working alongside Habitat for Humanity to provide safe and stable housing for families in need.

"We are thrilled to be a part of the 2024 Habitat for Humanity Carter Work Project,” said Kristin Erickson, Tennant Company Senior Vice President, General Counsel and President of the Tennant Foundation. "This collaboration reflects our dedication to creating cleaner, healthier, and more vibrant communities, and we are proud to work with Habitat for Humanity to make that a reality.”

About Tennant

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a world leader in the design, manufacture, and marketing of solutions that help create a cleaner, safer, and healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; and cleaning tools and supplies. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.24 billion in 2023 and has approximately 4,500 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products direct in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol "®” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

