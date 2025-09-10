10.09.2025 18:41:01

Teqnion Acquires UK-Based Birkett Bogmats

(RTTNews) - Teqnion AB (TEQ.ST), Wednesday announced that it has completed the acquisition of Birkett Bogmats Limited, a UK family-run company specializing in hardwood timber bog mats used for ground protection and temporary access in construction, civil engineering, energy, and infrastructure projects.

Based in Stratford-upon-Avon, Birkett has operated since 1974, earning a reputation for reliability, quality, and customer service.

The company sources FSC-certified timber to deliver durable mats and generates around 5.3 million euros in average annual revenue with strong margins.

The acquisition, which takes effect immediately, will not have a material impact on Teqnion's 2025 financials but strengthens its portfolio of entrepreneurial companies with sustainable, value-driven solutions.

TEQ.ST closed trading at 151.60 SEK up 4.60 SEK or 3.13 percent on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.

