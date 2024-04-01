|
01.04.2024 22:44:39
Terago Appoints Rajneesh Sapra As CFO
(RTTNews) - Terago Inc. (TGO.TO) Monday announced the appointment of Rajneesh Sapra as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 1, 2024.
"We are very pleased to welcome Rajneesh to TERAGO. His strategic leadership, broad capital markets experience and strong M&A track record will add important value to the business. Additionally, his strong operational focus will contribute significantly to our financial strategy, driving growth, improving cash flow generation, and enhancing shareholder value as we continue to execute our business transformation. We also want to thank Parveen Mithra for her strong leadership as Interim CFO and look forward to her continued contributions." said Daniel Vucinic, Chief Executive Officer.
Most recently, Rajneesh served as CFO of NexJ Systems, a publicly traded fintech company.
