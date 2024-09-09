Terns Pharma's TERN-601 Phase 1 Trial Results Positive; To Start Phase 2 Trial In 2025; Stock Climbs

(RTTNews) - Shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TERN) were climbing more than 35 percent in the pre-market activity on Monday on the Nasdaq after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company positive top-line data from its Phase 1 trial for TERN-601 once-daily oral GLP-1R agonist for the treatment of obesity.

The company noted that the operational preparations are well underway, and that it expects to initiate Phase 2 clinical development in 2025.

The trial results were from its Phase 1 randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled single and multiple-ascending dose or SAD and MAD trial to assess the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics (PK) and pharmacodynamics (PD) of TERN-601 dosed once-daily in healthy adults with obesity or overweight.

The clinical trial results showed TERN-601 was well tolerated and demonstrated dose-dependent, statistically significant placebo-adjusted mean weight loss across all three doses evaluated in the 28-day MAD study. Additionally, 67 percent of participants lost 5 percent or more of their baseline body weight at the top dose.

TERN-601 was well tolerated with no treatment-related dose interruptions, reductions or discontinuations at any dose, despite fast titration to high doses.

Amy Burroughs, chief executive officer of Ternsm said, "These compelling results underscore TERN-601's potential to be a class-leading GLP-1R agonist based on its composite profile of initial indications of efficacy, tolerability and manufacturing scalability. These data validate the potential of TERN-601 for the treatment of obesity as monotherapy or in combination with agents such as TERN-501, our internally discovered, clinical stage THR-ß agonist, or a GIPR modulator from our TERN-800 series."

