Tesco FY Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Tesco (TSCO.L) reported preliminary fiscal year profit before tax, on a 53-week basis, from continuing operations basis, of 2.40 billion pounds compared to 2.21 billion pounds, up 8.5% from last year. EPS from continuing operations basis was 27.1 pence compared to 23.1 pence. Revenue exc. VAT, inc. fuel was 73.71 billion pounds compared to 69.92 billion pounds, up 5.4%.

On a 52-week comparable basis, adjusted operating profit was 3.15 billion pounds compared to 3.13 billion pounds, last year. Adjusted EPS increased to 29.0 pence from 27.4 pence. Sales exc. VAT, exc. fuel was 66.59 billion pounds compared to 63.64 billion pounds.

At last close, Tesco shares were trading at 471.4 pence, down 0.095%.

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