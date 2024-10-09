09.10.2024 11:12:00

Tesla Stock vs. Microsoft Stock: Wall Street Says Buy One and Sell the Other

The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has advanced 19% this year, and the Magnificent Seven stocks are responsible for nearly half of those gains. But most credit goes to Nvidia, and to a lesser extent Meta Platforms. The other five members of the illustrious group have underperformed, none more so than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Tesla shares have declined 3% year to date, while Microsoft shares have advanced just 9%. But Wall Street expects the stocks to move in opposite directions over the next year.Those figures imply that investors should buy Microsoft and sell Tesla. Here's what investors should know about those Magnificent Seven stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten