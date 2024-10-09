|
09.10.2024 11:12:00
Tesla Stock vs. Microsoft Stock: Wall Street Says Buy One and Sell the Other
The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) has advanced 19% this year, and the Magnificent Seven stocks are responsible for nearly half of those gains. But most credit goes to Nvidia, and to a lesser extent Meta Platforms. The other five members of the illustrious group have underperformed, none more so than Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).Tesla shares have declined 3% year to date, while Microsoft shares have advanced just 9%. But Wall Street expects the stocks to move in opposite directions over the next year.Those figures imply that investors should buy Microsoft and sell Tesla. Here's what investors should know about those Magnificent Seven stocks.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Teslamehr Nachrichten
|
20:04
|Pluszeichen in New York: NASDAQ 100 in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
18:39
|AKTIE IM FOKUS: Teslas Robotaxi-Event enttäuscht die Börse (dpa-AFX)
|
18:10
|Tesla-Aktie unter Druck: Tesla zeigt lang erwartetes Robotaxi und autonomen Bus (dpa-AFX)
|
18:03
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 am Freitagmittag mit grünem Vorzeichen (finanzen.at)
|
18:03
|Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 auf grünem Terrain (finanzen.at)
|
17:19
|Tesla shares fall after Musk’s glitzy ‘Cybercab’ event disappoints (Financial Times)
|
16:02
|Aufschläge in New York: Zum Start Gewinne im S&P 500 (finanzen.at)
|
16:02
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 verbucht zum Start Abschläge (finanzen.at)