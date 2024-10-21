|
21.10.2024 13:00:03
Testing Apple's Hearing Aid: Hands-On with AirPods Pro 2 Software Update video
Apple's hearing health software update for the AirPods Pro 2 arrives next week, turning the earbuds into hearing aids. CNET's Bridget Carey gets early access to try the hearing aid and hearing protection features, and explores how it compares to other hearing tech used today.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Cnet
