21.05.2024 02:52:05
Teva Says Simlandi Injection Now Available In U.S.
(RTTNews) - Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (TEVA), and Alvotech (ALVO) announced the availability of Simlandi (adalimumab-ryvk) injection in the U.S., as an interchangeable biosimilar to Humira for the treatment of adult rheumatoid arthritis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, adult psoriatic arthritis, adult ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn's disease, adult ulcerative colitis, adult plaque psoriasis, adult hidradenitis suppurativa and adult uveitis.
Simlandi is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as the first high-concentration, citrate-free biosimilar to Humira with interchangeability exclusivity for the 40mg/0.4mL injection.
Teva and Alvotech reached a strategic partnership for the exclusive commercialization of five of Alvotech's biosimilar product candidates in August 2020, and in July 2023, the collaboration was extended to include two additional biosimilars and new presentations of two previously partnered products.
