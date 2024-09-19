Texas Client Renews Knightscope Security Robot Contract

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence ("AI”) technologies focused on public safety, today announces another security robot contract renewal in Texas and a robot upgrade for a California hospital.

One of Houston’s top commercial real estate brokerage and property management firms, with dozens of office locations across the U.S., renewed its agreement for one K1 Hemisphere and one K1 Tower that protect a large parking structure at one of its many properties. Having now accumulated millions of hours of real-world experience, Knightscope has amassed a wealth of knowledge that it shares with its commercial real estate clients to elevate the safety profiles of properties using its top recommendations to secure parking lots and parking structures.

A California hospital, Knightscope’s oldest healthcare client dating back to 2016, received its upgrade to the fifth generation of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot ("K5v5”). Machine ‘hot-swaps’ began following the engineering release of the fully redesigned K5v5. This all-new security robot is faster to build, improves quality, and is easier to service. When paired with Knightscope’s recently announced Risk & Threat Exposure ("RTX”) enhancement to its Machine-as-a-Service business model, the Company is able to elevate the delivery of public safety tools to its clients. As a result, on-site performance and reliability are strengthened, which raises ongoing client value and satisfaction.

To learn more about Knightscope’s portfolio of public safety technologies, including the recently announced K1 Laser or any of its Autonomous Security Robot, Blue Light Emergency Communication System or Automated Gunshot Detection Services, book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and our long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s goals, profitability, growth, prospects, reduction of expenses, and outlook. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, including the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

