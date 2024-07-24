|
24.07.2024 19:07:31
Texas Instruments Q2 Results Suggest a Turn Back to Growth Is Coming
Semiconductor designer and manufacturer Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) reported second-quarter 2024 results on Tuesday that matched management's expectations in key metrics. Revenue for the quarter was $3.82 billion and came in slightly above the midpoint of the company's guidance. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.22 with the help of a 5-cent-per-share benefit from unanticipated items. That put it near the higher end of the guidance range. Both revenue and profits saw substantial declines compared to the previous year, but the quarter showed sequential growth. Texas Instruments has now posted seven straight quarters of declining sales and earnings on a year-over-year basis.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
