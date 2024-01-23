Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] ("Knightscope” or the "Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots ("ASRs”) and blue light emergency communication systems, today announces that a major city in Texas is adding 3 K1 Blue Light Towers to the existing 16 already in use by the city’s department of parks and recreation. This will bring the total number of Knightscope towers in use to 19 for this user, all of which will be monitored by the Knightscope Emergency Management System (KEMS) software.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123505951/en/

Texas Municipality Expands Use of Knightscope Emergency Communications (Photo: Business Wire)

Public parks quickly lose their value and benefit to the community when citizens feel unsafe or are unable to easily access emergency services. Keeping parks and recreational facilities safe is a key to community wellness and has a direct relationship to their usage rate. Knightscope helps establish a feeling of comfort and security in communities with its familiar line blue light emergency phones that provide highly visible points to establish reliable, one-touch communication with police, fire and EMS. Emergency communications are always available and are particularly helpful when cell phone service is scarce or a device’s battery has died, and they provide the exact location of the device being used so that services may be quickly dispatched. By contrast, law enforcement professionals are unable to pinpoint people using their personal cellular devices to contact 911 because GPS data is not transmitted through the system.

GET A DEMO

To learn more about Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots and Blue Light Emergency Communication Systems – now available with Automated Gunshot Detection - book a discovery call or demonstration today at www.knightscope.com/discover.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should,” "may,” "intends,” "anticipates,” "believes,” "estimates,” "projects,” "forecasts,” "expects,” "plans,” "proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release and other communications include, but are not limited to, statements about executive transitions and the timing thereof, and the Company’s goals, profitability, and growth. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that executive transitions may have greater costs than anticipated; that executive transitions may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; that executive transitions may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; or that executive transitions may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240123505951/en/