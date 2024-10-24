|
24.10.2024 12:43:51
Textron Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates
(RTTNews) - Textron Inc. (TXT) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $223 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $269 million, or $1.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Excluding items, Textron Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $265 million or $1.40 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $3.43 billion from $3.34 billion last year.
Textron Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $223 Mln. vs. $269 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.35 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $3.43 Bln vs. $3.34 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.40 to $5.60
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Textron Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.24
|Gute Stimmung in New York: NASDAQ Composite bewegt letztendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: Anleger lassen NASDAQ Composite am Donnerstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: Börsianer lassen S&P 500 am Donnerstagnachmittag steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Freundlicher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite klettert mittags (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|NASDAQ-Handel: Börsianer lassen NASDAQ Composite zum Handelsstart steigen (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 zeigt sich zum Start des Donnerstagshandels fester (finanzen.at)
|
24.10.24
|NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Textron-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Textron von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
23.10.24
|Ausblick: Textron stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)