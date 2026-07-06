Thai Bourse May Open In The Green On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, improving almost 25 points or 1.7 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just above the 1,610-point plateau and it may pick up steam on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is flat to higher on easing Middle East tensions and hopes that the Federal Reserve will not tighten its monetary policy for now. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were closed for Independence Day, and the Asian markets are expected to tick higher as well.

The SET finished sharply higher on Friday following gains from the food, consumer, finance, industrial, property, resource, service and technology sectors.

For the day, the index climbed 17.72 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 1,611.28 after trading between 1,598.30 and 1,621.19. Volume was 12.142 billion shares worth 80.492 billion baht. There were 354 gainers and 114 decliners, with 197 stocks finishing unchanged.

Among the actives, Advanced Info jumped 1.90 percent, while Thailand Airport perked 0.39 percent, Asset World and True Corporation both strengthened 1.54 percent, Banpu soared 2.75 percent, Bangkok Bank and Gulf both collected 0.79 percent, Bangkok Dusit Medical spiked 2.03 percent, Bangkok Expressway plunged 3.20 percent, B. Grimm elevated 1.17 percent, CP All Public gathered 1.03 percent, Charoen Pokphand Foods rallied 2.46 percent, Energy Absolute expanded 1.36 percent, Krung Thai Bank added 0.63 percent, Krung Thai Card vaulted 2.17 percent, PTT Oil & Retail increased 1.60 percent, PTT surged 3.50 percent, PTT Exploration and Production gained 0.77 percent, PTT Global Chemical accelerated 2.26 percent, SCG Packaging advanced 0.87 percent, Siam Concrete climbed 1.24 percent, Thai Oil rose 1.01 percent and TTB Bank, Kasikornbank, Siam Commercial Bank and BTS Group were unchanged.

There is no lead from Wall Street, but the major European markets saw modest gains thanks to easing Middle East tensions.

The UK's FTSE 100 gained 0.25%, Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40 moved up 0.78% and 0.39%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI closed 0.5% up.

Germany's DAX hit a new all-time high, while France's CAC 40 climbed to its best levels since February 2026.

Disappointing U.S. employment data also gave the markets a lift as it fueled hopes that the Federal Reserve may not tighten its monetary policy in the near future.

Oil prices held steady on Friday but headed for their fourth straight weekly loss on eased concerns over supply disruptions in the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery edged up 0.2 percent to $68.84 per barrel.