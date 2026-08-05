Thai Stock Market Due For Support On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Thai stock market has finished lower in consecutive trading days, sinking more than 5 points or 0.3 percent along the way. The Stock Exchange of Thailand now sits just beneath the 1,620-point plateau although it's likely to move back to the upside again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on falling crude oil prices and optimism for an end to hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to open in similar fashion.

The SET finished slightly lower on Tuesday as losses from the consumer, resource, service and technology sectors were offset by gains among the financials and industrials.

For the day, the index fell 4.77 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 1,617.13 after trading between 1,616.56 and 1,631.58. Volume was 10.861 billion shares worth 77.757 billion baht. There were 249 decliners and 194 gainers, with 208 stocks finishing unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is strong as the major averages opened solidly higher and continued to accelerate throughout the day, ending at fresh record closing highs.

The Dow rallied 907.47 points or 1.71 percent to finish at 54,085.88, while the NASDAQ soared 671.10 points or 2.59 percent to end at 26,584.99 and the S&P 500 jumped 136.02 points or 1.79 percent to close at 7,736.52.

The continued strength on Wall Street comes amid an extended nosedive by the price of crude oil, with U.S. crude oil futures plummeting after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent claimed the U.S. and Iran could reach a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within the next couple days.

Later, Qatar confirmed that mediatory efforts to secure U.S.-Iran deal are progressing well. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery was down $4.66 or 5.80 percent at $75.68 per barrel.

Tech stocks have led the rally amid a positive reaction to earnings news from enterprise software giant Palantir (PLTR); shares of the company surged more than 25 percent it reported better than expected second quarter results and raised its full-year guidance.

In economic news, the Commerce Department said the U.S. trade deficit narrowed roughly in line with estimates in June. The trade deficit shrank to $73.3 billion in June from $77.6 billion in May. Economists had expected the trade deficit to decrease to $73.0 billion.