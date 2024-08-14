Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update



14-Aug-2024 / 14:51 GMT/BST





Thalassa Holdings Ltd

(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)

(“Thalassa, “THAL” or the “Company”)

Trading Update

The Board of the Company wishes to announce the acquisition by the Company of 8,000,000 shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc, a UK company listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, increasing the Company’s stake in Surgical Innovations Group plc to 10.80%.

Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN), ‘specialises in the design and manufacture of creative solutions for use in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and industrial markets. [Their] pioneering products are developed in close collaboration with international surgeons to ensure they meet patients’ needs and remain at the forefront of innovation’.

END