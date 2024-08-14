+++ Einfach investieren: Neueste Raiffeisen Zertifikate, die Sie bereits vor Börsenstart kaufen (zeichnen) können +++-w-
14.08.2024 15:51:14

Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update

14-Aug-2024 / 14:51 GMT/BST

Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
(“Thalassa, “THAL” or the “Company”)
Trading Update

The Board of the Company wishes to announce the acquisition by the Company of 8,000,000 shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc, a UK company listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, increasing the Company’s stake in Surgical Innovations Group plc to 10.80%.

Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN), ‘specialises in the design and manufacture of creative solutions for use in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and industrial markets. [Their] pioneering products are developed in close collaboration with international surgeons to ensure they meet patients’ needs and remain at the forefront of innovation’.

https://www.sigroupplc.com/

END
Investor Enquiries: enquiries@thalassaholdingsltd.com
Thalassa Holdings Ltd  
www.thalassaholdingsltd.com
 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG878801114
Category Code: TST
TIDM: THAL
LEI Code: 2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
Sequence No.: 340653
EQS News ID: 1968291

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1968291&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs 0,25 -9,18% Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX und DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Donnerstag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich auf positivem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte legten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen