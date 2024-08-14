|
14.08.2024 15:51:14
Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update
|
Thalassa Holdings Ltd (THAL)
Thalassa Holdings Ltd
(Reuters: THAL.L, Bloomberg: THAL:LN)
(“Thalassa, “THAL” or the “Company”)
Trading Update
The Board of the Company wishes to announce the acquisition by the Company of 8,000,000 shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc, a UK company listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM, increasing the Company’s stake in Surgical Innovations Group plc to 10.80%.
Surgical Innovations Group plc (AIM: SUN), ‘specialises in the design and manufacture of creative solutions for use in minimally invasive surgery (MIS) and industrial markets. [Their] pioneering products are developed in close collaboration with international surgeons to ensure they meet patients’ needs and remain at the forefront of innovation’.
https://www.sigroupplc.com/
END
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|VGG878801114
|Category Code:
|TST
|TIDM:
|THAL
|LEI Code:
|2138002739WFQPLBEQ42
|Sequence No.:
|340653
|EQS News ID:
|1968291
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
14.08.24
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
28.06.24
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Trading Update (EQS Group)
|
13.06.24
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: Results of AGM (EQS Group)
|
30.04.24
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd: (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Thalassa Holdings Ltd Registered Shs
|0,25
|-9,18%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Konjunkturdaten im Fokus: US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX und DAX letztlich höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten am Donnerstag Gewinne. Die US-Börsen bewegen sich auf positivem Terrain. Die asiatischen Märkte legten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich zu.