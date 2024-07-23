23.07.2024 07:25:05

Thales H1 Profit Rises, Sales Up 6.0% On Organic Basis; Confirms 2024 Objectives, Ranges Narrowed

(RTTNews) - Thales (THLEF.PK) reported first half consolidated net income, Group share, of 1.02 billion euros, up 57% from last year. Earnings per share was 4.93 euros compared to 3.09 euros. Adjusted net income, Group share, was 866 million euros, compared to 819 million euros. Adjusted net income, Group share, per share was 4.21 euros, up 8% from 3.91 euros.

Sales for the first half was 9.49 billion euros, compared with 8.72 billion euros, prior year, an increase of 8.9% as reported, or up 6.0% at constant scope and exchange rates. Order intake in the first half was 10.77 billion euros, up 26% from prior year, or an increase of 23% on an organic basis.

Thales confirmed 2024 annual objectives, refining them as: organic sales growth of between 5% and 6%, corresponding to sales in the range of 19.9 billion euros to 20.1 billion euros; and an EBIT margin between 11.7% and 11.8%.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX vorbörslich tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich zur Wochenmitte leichter präsentieren. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen zur Wochenmitte Verluste.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen