22.08.2024 00:37:00

The Age of AI: How Baidu Positions Itself to Thrive

One of the biggest technology trends in the last few years is the rapid development and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, capturing investors' attention and resources.However, when asked to name the leading AI companies, most investors will repeat the few leading names, such as Nvidia, Palantir, Microsoft, and Alphabet. While these companies are front runners in the AI revolution, they are not the only companies with massive bets in this sector.This article will focus on one of the leading technology companies in China that has positioned itself early on to leverage the AI wave to greater heights: Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Baidu.com Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Baidu.com Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 550,00 -4,17% Ai Holdings Corp
Baidu.com Inc. 79,00 -1,99% Baidu.com Inc.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX eröffnen kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt starten kaum bewegt in den Handelstag am Donnerstag. Am Donnerstag finden die wichtigsten Aktienmärkten in Asien keine geneinsame Richtung.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen