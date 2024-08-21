|
22.08.2024 00:37:00
The Age of AI: How Baidu Positions Itself to Thrive
One of the biggest technology trends in the last few years is the rapid development and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, capturing investors' attention and resources.However, when asked to name the leading AI companies, most investors will repeat the few leading names, such as Nvidia, Palantir, Microsoft, and Alphabet. While these companies are front runners in the AI revolution, they are not the only companies with massive bets in this sector.This article will focus on one of the leading technology companies in China that has positioned itself early on to leverage the AI wave to greater heights: Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Baidu.com Inc.mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Baidu.com Inc.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 550,00
|-4,17%
|Baidu.com Inc.
|79,00
|-1,99%