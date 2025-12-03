Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
03.12.2025 21:00:00
The AI Stock Bubble Is Poised to Pop: 2 Undervalued Stocks to Buy Now
As we get ready to close the door on 2025, there's been increasing chatter around a possible stock market bubble in artificial intelligence (AI). These stocks dominate the market today, trade at premium valuations, and are priced based on rosy assumptions for future growth.What if these assumption turn out overly optimistic? While there's been a lot of wealth created investing in AI stocks, it's entirely possible a downturn is coming if bears are correct about an AI bubble.If you're looking to reduce your exposure to AI, here are two value stocks -- Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ: SFM) and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) -- to add to your portfolio right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
