The Average American Age 65 and Older With a 401(k) Retirement Account Has $232,710 Invested in It. 4 Strategies to Help You Beat the Average Before You Retire.

How much money do you have saved up in your 401(k)? It's largely a function of age, of course, and how much you've contributed to it over the years. How you've invested this money is also a factor.For 65-year-olds (or older) living in the United States though, the average number is $232,710. That's according to data compiled by mutual fund company and retirement plan administrator Vanguard in its 2023 look at all of its plans' participants. Not bad.The thing is, most people could probably do even better by the time they reach this retirement -- or at least near-retirement -- age. And it wouldn't take a monumental feat or a massive stroke of luck do so. The key is just doing more of the little things better.